FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Marching Band has started practicing for their 2022-2023 season.

The 42 members will have intensive training during their camp from July 25 to Aug. 4. They will learn their half-time show that is performed at every football and basketball and at special events.

Fairmont State Band Camp (WBOY Image)

This year, most of the students in the band are not music majors; they just all share a love for music and performing.

“Artistically speaking, it’s nice because it just keeps you disciplined and also exploring your creative side in some ways that you might not be able to do without something like this,” Alyssa Schwartz Fairmont State’s Band director said. “And then as far as school spirit, the marching band is one of the bigger ensembles and one of the bigger forces of school spirit which is just a nice way to keep students involved and kind of get them throwing their weight behind Fairmont State’s big events and stuff.”

Teaching the precision of a marching band while also creating a fun atmosphere for students requires balance. Schwartz said to ensure both, the group distinguishes work time and relaxed time.

“When we are in work time, we’re learning drills. We are at attention. It’s very disciplined and when students break attention and they shouldn’t, we’ll have to do push-ups and things like that. So, it’s a little bit militant in that way actually but then we also try not to that too much or to a fault,” Schwartz said.

In the 2021-2022 season, the marching band had 30 members, but many of them graduated, which made recruiting new members this year more important than ever. Two returning veterans for the band are seniors Luke Elam and Johnathan Richards. They are both excited for the large and diverse group that they have in the marching band this year.

Kappa Kappa Psi, Fairmont State’s Marching Bands Fraternity (WBOY Image)

“We are just basically the central idea of spirit in campus,” Richards said.

“We’re kind of the hype team for Fairmont State. We’re kind of the ambassadors of the university, so wherever there’s an important event, you can expect us to be there,” Elam added.

Elam is one of two drum majors for the marching band. He describes his position as a “very flexible student leadership role.”

“When I’m on the podium, that’s my job. When I’m not, I’m everywhere,” he said.

Richards is the color guard captain and the president of the band’s fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi. He and the fraternity set time aside for events to make sure the group members are friends as well as band members.

On Thursday Aug. 4, the band will have a sneak preview of their halftime performance on the Fairmont State Football field for anyone to attend.