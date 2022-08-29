FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University Monday announced it will launch a traditional, in-person Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to address healthcare needs throughout north central West Virginia.

According to a press release, admission to the program will begin in the spring term of 2023, then a new cohort will be admitted annually each fall. Graduates will be eligible to sit for the NCLEX exam to become a licensed registered nurse, the release said.

Fairmont State already offers a traditional ASN program, weekend ASN, LPN to ASN program, an online RN to BSN program and a School Nurse Certification program.

The BSN’s clinical will predominantly take place in healthcare facilities throughout the tri-county area that surrounds Fairmont, according to the release.

Interested prospective students can apply online. The priority deadline for the fall 2023 term is Jan. 15, 2023, according to the release.