FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University announced it is offering a new way for adults to complete a degree while still in the workforce.

Students can complete their Bachelor of Science degree online through the Strategic Leadership Program beginning in the fall of 2022. The program offers 10 accelerated courses that teach the attributes of being a strategic leader in any organization.

“It allows them to have skill sets and knowledge to be able to lead other individuals, to be able to work on strategic initiatives for their organization … and the soft skills that most baccalaureate learners would have such as critical thinking, being able to read for information, being able to assimilate information. So, these are skill sets that employers need today,” Fairmont State’s Dean of the College Business & Aviation, Timothy Oxley, said.

Oxley said this is a good option for students who want to have an educational experience but don’t have the time for regular in-person classes.

“A lot of adults are place-bound either because they currently have a job, and they can’t leave to go to classes even in the evenings if they have young children so there are a lot of, I think socio-economic barriers that they may be dealing with but still need that baccalaureate credential to move to another job or to have upward mobility in their current workplace,” Oxley said.

To be eligible for acceptance into the Strategic Leadership program, students must possess an associate degree from a regionally accredited institution or have 60 or more transferable credits from one or more regionally accredited institutions. The program also allows for individuals with an associate degree in a technical or applied field where there is no corresponding baccalaureate option to complete a four-year degree, including areas in Applied Manufacturing Technology, Applied Design, Emergency Medical Services, Industrial Technology, Paralegal Studies, Welding Technology or Veterinary Technology.

The deadline to apply for Fall 2022 courses is Aug. 1.

For more information on the Fairmont State University’s College of Business & Aviation Bachelor of Science in Strategic Leadership program visit here.