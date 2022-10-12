FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University is getting ready to offer its Police Academy courses for the first time.

Starting in January 2023, Fairmont State students and other local officers that are already a part of a force will begin a 16-week training course. The course includes rigorous academic challenges to instill skills that cadets can use to better serve their communities in this day in age.

Fairmont State Police Academy (WBOY Image)

“Studies have shown that officers who have at least some college, you can empirically show that they make better decisions. They’re also less likely to use force and in general, they have fewer complaints filed against them,” Jeff McCormick, Fairmont State University Police Chief said.

“By bringing all of that in, we create a more well-rounded cadet that you might find in other academies across the country.”

The program will include lessons on legal theory to help with accident investigations, problem-solving to de-escalate situations, and more.

Enrollment in the training course is still open for students and law enforcement officers. More information can be found here.

This is the second police training academy course offered in West Virginia – the first is located in Charleston.