CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Graduating high school students are being given a leg up thanks to a new Fairmont State University (FSU) scholarship.

The $2,000 Falcon Excellence in Residence Scholarship is awarded to incoming students living on FSU’s campus based on their high school GPA, no ACT or SAT testing scores required. The scholarship awards $1,000 a semester towards the student’s first-year tuition, according to a FSU release.

“We realize that a lot of students spend all four years of high school working very hard,” Alicia Kalka, associate vice president of FSU Enrollment and Student Life, said. “But sometimes these high-achieving students just don’t test well. We don’t want these students to feel as if all that work has gone down the drain due to one low test score, which is why we decided to find a way to reward these high-achieving students with the Falcon Excellence in Residence Scholarship.”

Scholarship requirements include:

Admission to FSU and enrolled in classes

Completion of housing application

Be a first-year student and have a 3.5 high school GPA

Must live on campus in any residence hall (except Morrow Hall)

Those interested don’t need to apply, just meet the criteria and the $2,000 will be automatically applied to their student account.

For more information about the Falcon in Residence Scholarship, contact the FSU Office of Admissions and Welcome Center at 304-367-4010 or email admit@fairmontstate.edu.