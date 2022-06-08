FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State University announced a new partnership with Wheeling University.



The partnership will provide Fairmont State students an opportunity to transition to Wheeling University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Fairmont State (WBOY Image)

“This allows our students to be able to peruse professional pathways such as physical therapy and take those prerequisite courses while they’re enrolled in our programs so that they don’t have to then go after graduation to take additional course work at other universities,” said Fairmont State College of Education Health and Human Performance Dean Amanda Metcalf.

The goal of the partnership is to produce more quality health care professionals to serve patients in the State of West Virginia and across the country.

Wheeling University (Courtesy: Wheeling University Twitter)

Metcalf said students voiced their opinions and told the school they wanted to peruse physical therapy as an option, and the school listened.

“We wanted to see what we could to do to help encourage that career path and make it as easy for them to peruse as possible … anything we can do to offer students the opportunity (and) to bring down a barrier, we’re all for that,” Metcalf said.

Students can choose to either peruse the kinesiology track or the exercise physiology track in the program. This can lead to occupations in physical therapy, occupational therapy and chiropractics.



Each year, the new partnership will allow up to three students from Fairmont State’s Exercise Science program to be accepted into Wheeling University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program.