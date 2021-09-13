Fairmont State program offers scholarships to north central WV students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Academy of the Arts is offering scholarships to several north central West Virginia students.

Students at the following schools will be eligible to apply for a needs-based scholarship for the Academy of the Arts program:

Blackshere Elementary School

Mannington Middle School

North Marion High School

Monongah Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Barrackville Elementary and Middle School

“We are thrilled to be able to offer exciting new scholarship opportunities to North Marion area students. Thanks to funds from the grant provided by George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust, we will be able to offer full and partial tuition scholarships to deserving North Marion area students throughout the 2021-2022 school year,” said director of Performing Arts Outreach and Development, Leigh Anne Bolyard. “For many years we have seen the incredibly talented young artists that come from the North Marion attendance area. This is a great opportunity for new families to join our program, and current students to further their arts education and training. Whether they are a beginner or an experienced performer or artist, our phenomenal staff of instructors will help students hone their craft.”

North Marion High School, Fairmont, W.Va. (WBOY Image)

Monongah Elementary School, Monongah, W.Va. (WBOY Image)

The Academy for the Arts has three departments; music, theatre and visual arts preparatory. The program’s main goal is to stimulate growth and inspire the creativity of the individual student and to identify and address the musical needs of the community at large. The Academy follows the National Guild of Community Schools of the Arts standards as a base for its curriculum. This program is integral to Fairmont State University’s long-standing identification with its community, in particular the cultural and social development of the region.

The Theatre Arts Preparatory Department provides quality instruction in the theatre arts based on a sequential, age-appropriate curriculum taught by qualified instructors. The Visual Arts Preparatory Department provides all ages with a range of visual art media and experiences. Classes include quality age-appropriate instruction taught by qualified instructors. Children are encouraged to explore creative problem solving, while adults enjoy revisiting artistic interests or learning a new skill through hands-on activities in a group atmosphere.

“Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts provides a unique and vital arts training environment for the surrounding area,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “We couldn’t do what we do at Fairmont State without the terrific support of our community. This grant from the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust enables us to uphold our commitment to our community, and add to its cultural richness.”

The program will give out a total of $10,000 in scholarships. The grant was made possible through the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust.

Students of all skill levels will be eligible to apply for a scholarship. No prior experience or training is required. The Academy for the Arts offers private lessons and classes in Music, Visual Art, Dance and Theatre for ages 5 to adult.

For further information or to obtain a scholarship application, contact lbolyard1@fairmontstate.edu.