FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University raised a record high of $375,000 on its Day of Giving.

The 24-hour event took place on Oct. 27 and encouraged donors to give anything they can to support the university. In the end, the 4th annual event will use the funds for future scholarships, academic programs and athletic teams.

Academic units raised close to $70,000 for departments, programs, and special initiatives. An additional $77,347 in gifts were raised for academic scholarships.

“The Day of Giving contributions have become a meaningful financial boost to each of the academic units. These dollars help support various needs across the campus such as scholarships, faculty development, teaching and/or learning enhancements,” Dr. Timothy Oxley, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs said.

The College of Liberal Arts raised the most money with $30,710 for several programs, including the Academy for the Arts and the Community Arts program.

Athletics raised $174,271 for team sports and athletic programs which will go towards buying specialized training equipment and help offset the cost of increased travel expenses. Athletics also raised an additional $31,455 for future student- athlete scholarships.

“What a day our Day of Giving was!” Dr. Dianna Phillips, Fairmont State’s interim president, said. “Once again, this community showed its generosity and its commitment to our shared mission of making educational and professional dreams come true. I am so grateful for this community—each year on our Day of Giving we rally together to manifest a shared responsibility to sustain and enrich the life-changing experience of a Fairmont State education.”

In 2021, the university raised $361,000 on its Day of Giving. In 2020, it raised $300,000 and $200,000 in 2019.