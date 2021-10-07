Fairmont State rebrands its historic Victory Bell

FAIRMONT W.Va. – A bell on Fairmont State’s campus that used to get graffitied illegally has been turned into a campus beautification project.

Fairmont State University held a dedication ceremony on Thursday for its historic Victory Bell which marks the transformation of a part of its campus history into a centerpiece for the future.

The bell has been on campus for more than eighty years and was originally rung after athletic victories. Fraternities, sororities and other campus organizations have been painting their colors on the bell under the cover of the darkness of the night in secrecy for years. The senior class of 2019 decided to “beautify the bell” and make it a gathering spot for the next generation of students.

The Fairmont Falcon helps celebrate the dedication (WBOY image)

“In essence, it’s a circle of life representing a continuous circle of our students who become alumni, who become philanthropists, who become part and continue to be a part of the life of the institution,” explained Fairmont State University President, Mirta Martin. “That Falcon Spirit spreads throughout West Virginia and the United States and the World. That’s what ties us together in continuous unity for the betterment of the next generation of leaders.”

Martin said she would like to hold a contest to see who can guess how many layers of paint have been sprayed on the bell over the years.

The Victory Bell dedication is part of Fairmont State’s continuing homecoming festivities. The next event is a kick-off bonfire on Thursday night on the university’s campus.