FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has responded to comments made about their possible merger with Pierpont Community & Technical College and the request by Senator Bob Beach (D-Monongalia) for an audit of the school.

In a statement from the University, they say that Senator Beach “repeatedly made inaccurate accusations against Fairmont State University” during his conference about a request for an audit of the university.

The statement also says that Pierpont’s Board of Governors approached them when they were concerned about the financial viability of the college and asked them to join in together again.

Each year the WV Higher Education Policy Commission Fund requires Fairmont State to complete an audit. The statement says that the audits findings were presented before the Board of Governors during a December meeting and that this year they saw significant increases in its net position for the fourth consecutive year and received an unmodified opinion on its audit.

The statement later says at the WVHEPC’s Dec.10 board meeting Fairmont State reported it had 270 days cash on hand as of June 30, 2021. During the Dec. 9 meeting of the WVCTCS, Pierpont was reported to have 127 days of cash on hand which indicated that Pierpont had the lowest financial scores of two-year colleges in the state.

The statement also outlined several changes that would be made if they approved of legislation to reunify the two institutions. However, no decision has been made.

