Fairmont State SGA selling Maroon Madness t-shirts to benefit United Way

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Student Government Association is supporting the Tygart Valley United Way, which represents Marion, Taylor, Randolph, Barbour and Tucker counties, through sales of this year’s “Maroon Madness” t-shirts. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the “Charting a New Course” campaign, launched by the United Way earlier this month.

The design for the Maroon Madness t-shirts (Fairmont State photo)

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Student Government Association for their third annual Maroon Madness sale,” said Tygart Valley United Way CEO, Brett White. “United Way is fortunate to have these young leaders stepping up to the plate and helping to raise critical dollars for our community. We encourage all Falcon fans to purchase a shirt and help us chart this new course for our region.” T-shirts will be sold in advance of the annual Maroon Madness football game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2 against Concord University.

“We are super excited to be helping kick off the United Way’s Campaign this year,” said Student Government Association Treasurer, Clay Burrows.

The shirts can be purchased for $10 on the following dates:

Saturday, September 18: from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Duvall-Rosier Field

Thursday, September 23: from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. in the Ruth Ann Musick Library and the Falcon Center

Tuesday, September 28: from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. in the Ruth Ann Musick Library and the Falcon Center

Friday, October 1: from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. in the Ruth Ann Musick Library and the Falcon Center

“I’m thankful to the SGA for kicking off the United Way campaign like this,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “I urge everyone to get a t-shirt and show their Falcon Pride. In one gesture you not only show the world what Fairmont State means to you, but you can also show the region the importance we place on ‘giving’ in our campus community, and help out the United Way in the process.”

For more information about the “Charting a New Course” campaign, visit tvunitedway.org.