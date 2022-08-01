FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University’s faculty and staff members are getting ready to kick off the 2023 academic year.

On Monday, all faculty and staff members met with university officials to welcome everyone back and discuss expectations and goals for the year.

Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

“We’ve got everything ahead of us,” Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips said. “All of our hopes and dreams start right here today.”

Dr. Phillips said it’s a year of reflection, discovery and renewal.

“Were coming back together after a global pandemic as a community of educators and that’s the thing I’m most excited about is the work that we will begin to do together in preparation for a permanent president to be here a year from now,” she said.

Classes begin for Fairmont State students on Monday, Aug. 8.