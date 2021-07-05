Fairmont State student earns WVU Medicine internship

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- A Fairmont State University student is gaining career experience through her summer internship with WVU Medicine.

Jamie Jimenez

Jamie Jimenez is a computer science senior at the university and is part of the West Virginia University Medicine’s Summer 2021 Information Technology Internship class.

The internship is open to college juniors and seniors to study challenging IT work through real-world experience.

“This internship is a great opportunity for me to see what all is out there and how IT integrates with healthcare,” Jimenez said. “Healthcare is an area I’ve never had hands-on experience with before, and I’ve already learned so much.”

Jimenez is spending the 13-week internship with the Application Training and Clinical Information team. She helps WVU Medicine employees use their EPIC, electronic medical charting system.

“Part of offering a transformative educational experience is creating impactful internship opportunities for our students,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “Meaningful experiential learning experiences – like the West Virginia University Medicine’s Summer 2021 Information Technology Internship class – not only equip students like Jamie with real-world job experience, but those experiences also give Falcon graduates a leg up on other applicants upon entering the job market.”