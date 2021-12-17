Fairmont State student featured in national campaign

FAIRMONT. W.Va. – A Fairmont State University student is representing her university in a national campaign.

Fairmont State Student Amelia Moore (Fairmont State)

Amelia Moore is featured in the Lead with Languages campaign, whose goal is to make language proficiency a national priority.

The senior originally enrolled in Spanish courses to fulfill her academic requirements but then decided to minor in the language.

“I’ve had some really great professors who inspired me to want to learn more about the world around me,” Moore said. “Spanish is a great way to study a different culture while learning a new language.”

Dr. Mirta Martin, President Fairmont State University said they are extremely proud of Moore and all their students.

“With Amelia making the national news it accentuates the superb, excellent education and the incredible students that we have a Fairmont State University,” Dr. Martin said. “She is a representative and carries the voice of many, many, many of our students who are always seeking and striving to reach excellence and to be able to pass it forward.”

Moore also plays volleyball for the university and double majors in national security intelligence and political science.

You can find the full Lead with Languages campaign with Moore here.