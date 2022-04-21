FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics awarded the 2022 Walter Regula Mathematics Teacher-in-Training Grant to a Fairmont State University student.

Megan Kite receives the $600 scholarship this year. The award is given to an outstanding student that is training to become a math teacher with intention of teaching in West Virginia.

Megan Kite 2022 Teacher in Training winner (Fairmont State)

“Megan is the perfect example of the extraordinary, home-grown talent we have right here in West Virginia,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta Martin. “We are so proud of her, and look forward to watching her grow, and the contributions she will make to strengthen mathematics education in our school systems throughout the state.”

Kite is a Petersburg native and plans to go into elementary teaching after graduation from Fairmont State.

“My time at Fairmont State has prepared me in more ways than one. I have learned how to teach students beyond a textbook and through worksheets, how to create an organized lesson plan, how to stand in front of a classroom with confidence, how to manage behavior while keeping students engaged and how to apply different methods of teaching in a specific subject area. I have been influenced by my professors, my classmates and by my experiences in the classroom,” Kite said.

This is the second consecutive year a Fairmont State student has received the Teacher in Training award after Kaitlyn Stumpf won in 2021.