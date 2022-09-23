FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University hosted its homecoming celebration festivities kicking off with a parade for students and alumni to participate in on Thursday evening.

Parade floats made their way through downtown on 4th Street and continued onto Fairmont Avenue as it becomes Adams Street. Participants in the parade paused in front of the Marion County Courthouse for the judging of student floats, with the route ending near Veterans Square.

“It’s the first of our homecoming events. We love bringing the community together, our students, our alumni, our faculty, and everybody is out tonight. We had over 64 participants in this year’s parade, and we took the parade back through downtown Fairmont. It was so exciting,” said Alicia Kalka, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment and Student Life.

A homecoming bonfire ended the night’s festivities, allowing the community to gather following the parade with plenty of food and entertainment. More homecoming festivities will continue Friday, Sept. 23, with the Falcons Helping Falcons volunteer event, Alumni & Emeritus Luncheon and Hall of Fame Dinner.

“The University is a big part of the community and that is something that, you know, we’ve really been focusing on. One of the things that we’ve been saying over the last probably six months or so is just ‘what’s right for Fairmont is right for Fairmont State University, and what’s right for Fairmont State University is right for the City of Fairmont.’ So, this is all part of that. We’re happy to be here, we love these types of events, we love homecoming, we love giving back,” Kalka said.

Homecoming celebrations conclude on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a Varsity Alumni Men and Women’s Swim meet will take place in the Feaster center, followed by the Alumni Tailgate before the Fighting Falcons football team takes on University of North Carolina Pembroke at Duvall Rosier Field.