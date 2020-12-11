Fairmont State students donated food and presents to Marion County elementary schools

Presents that will be delivered to Fairview Elementary and Pleasant Valley Elementary.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Student Government Association at Fairmont State University donated food and presents to two elementary schools in Marion County on Friday.

The donations will be headed to Longview Elementary and Pleasant Valley Elementary.

This was the second charitable event the SGA has held this holiday season. Earlier this fall, it held its Christmas with a Falcon program, which helped service 130 local children. With the program’s leftover money, the SGA was able to put together food and gift donations. The food was brought out on Friday, and the presents will be given on Monday.

Trucks being filled with bins of food to give to local schools.

Across the state and nation, food insecurity is a major concern. In many instances, the food students receive at school may be the only food they get all day.

With the nation hurting financially and many schools in NCWV returning to virtual learning on Friday, students are vulnerable to not having the proper resources more than ever.