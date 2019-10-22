Fairmont State students focus on Clarksburg for community needs assessment

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Students in the Community Health program at Fairmont State University have started collecting data for their Community Needs Assessment for the 2019 fall semester. This year they have chosen to survey and analyze data for the citizens of Clarksburg.

Their goal is to look into overall health issues people are experiencing in the area, so in the spring semester the students can create material and promote products that will better the health of the city as a whole.

Through this program, students are able to interact with people in the community and help them in real life circumstances, so they can have an easier transition after they graduate. Janie Leary, the Associate Professor of Community Health, said the community can benefit just as much as the students.

“Communities benefit because they get information from individuals who are already qualified to help them,” Leary said.

Jillian Montgomery is a nursing major, minoring in community health to get more of a background on the subject. She will be looking into the SNAP Benefits Program as well as other homeless shelters to discover what needs are being met and which ones need improvements.

Those who live, work, volunteer or go to school in the city of Clarksburg qualify to fill out this survey to assist in the research. The more data they can collect the larger the benefit this assessment can be for Clarksburg.