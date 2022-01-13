Fairmont State students share their dreams for MLK Day of Service

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University volunteers came together to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

On Thursday, students and staff shared their dreams on a poster board while President of Fairmont State University Dr. Mirta Martin, Reverend Richard Bowyer and Fairmont State Senior Professor of Business Law Gregory Hinton gave speeches on the importance of MLK day.

Volunteers Checking in for MLK Day of Service and putting their dreams on the Wall of Dreams (WBOY Image)

“Martin Luther King said, ‘I have a dream that one day my children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character’. For Fairmont State University, that is a dream that we embrace, and certainly making dreams become a reality is also what Fairmont State is all about,” Dr. Martin said.

Groups then went into the community to visit the Disability Action Center, the Soup Opera and other organizations in Marion County to help in any way they need.

“Serving others is part of the value system that we teach our students. It is to serve others before self it is to give to others before self and this is but a day where we put those words into action,” Dr. Martin said.

The University partnered with the United Way for the day of service.

Fairmont State and United Way MLK Day of service motto (WBOY Image)

“Our impact areas are in health and human’s services, education and finical stability and so those are pretty broad ranges of just having a well-functioning community where people can thrive and his [Martin Luther King Jr.] idea was of a beloved community where everybody pitches in, does their part and helps everyone succeed and strive to be their best,” Casey Gilbert, United Way community impact direct said.



Martin Luther King Jr. day is observed nationally on Monday, Jan. 17th. This was the first Martin Luther King Jr. day of service Fairmont State University has hosted.