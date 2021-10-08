Fairmont State students volunteer to clean-up a city avenue

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University students did their part to keep Fairmont beautiful. On Friday, students volunteered for the annual “Falcons Helping Falcons” Locust Avenue clean up.

The clean-up happens every year during the homecoming weekend.

This year around 50 students came out to fill up bags with trash from the street. Stephanie DeGroot, a construction project manager at Fairmont State University said it’s one of the best turnouts they have had for this event.

“Fairmont State prides itself on our campus and we try to get out into the community as much as we possibly can and Locust Avenue is like the connector to our community,” DeGroot said.

Fairmont State students helping clean up the city of Fairmont

“I’m immensely proud of our students because indeed, they have taken time away from their day,” Dr. Mirta Martin, President, Fairmont State University said. “They could be doing something else but, yet they have chosen to volunteer to give back to the community because they realize that this is home. And so, they want to make sure that they’re doing something that is worthwhile and that is noticed by our community members and that helps our community.”

Other homecoming events include a parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. starting at Palatine Park which will take place rain or shine.