Fairmont State takes part in Fire Safety Week

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – September 17 kicked off Campus Fire Safety Week for institutions around the area.

Fairmont State University welcomed students to the Falcon Center this afternoon to teach students more about campus fire safety and give them valuable safety tips.

Campus Police, Fairmont Fire Department and the West Virginia Fire Marshals and other were also in attendance.

“Trying to keep the young people safe when they are off campus cooking. I know a lot of campuses across the nation have different rules. Most of them don’t have cooking facilities in their apartments, so we try to teach the young people that are living off campus the safety tips that they need so they can be safe off campus.” David Perkins, fire chief with Fairmont Fire Department.

According to Chief Perkins the number one cause of all residential fires are related to cooking.

For more tips on how to safe you can head to the Fire Marshal website.