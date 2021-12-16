Fairmont State to continue COVID aid program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced in a press release that it will continue its COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program to provide financial support to students for the 2021-22 academic year.

The University will begin distributing awards to students enrolled for the spring semester beginning Feb. 1. Students enrolled full-time for the spring semester will be awarded $1,500, while students enrolled part-time will receive $1,000. These are the same amounts that students received for the fall 2021 semester.

The program has been made available through federal funding, and therefore, funds awarded will be limited. Applications are required to be considered for the program. However, funds awarded are not guaranteed. Students attending Fairmont State University for the spring 2022 semester can apply to receive funding through the COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program based on the following criteria:

Be enrolled at least half-time (defined as six credit hours for undergraduate students and five – eight hours for graduate students) at the time the award is made.

Be admitted as a regular, degree-seeking student.

Students with exceptional need will be considered first. Other applications will be considered if there are remaining funds after exceptional need awards are made.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted each of our lives, but few that have felt the financial impact of the pandemic more keenly than our most vulnerable students,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “The continuation of this initiative will have a profound effect on these students, and will allow them to focus more on their studies, and less on financial obligations. Fairmont State is committed to the success of our students, and we are thrilled we can continue to support them during the most critical of times.”

Fairmont State students meeting the outlined criteria may apply using this form.

Questions related to the Fairmont State COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program may be directed to financialaid@fairmontstate.edu or 304-367-4141. For more information, click here.