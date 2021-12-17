Fairmont State to continue it’s COVID-19 financial aid applications

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is continuing its efforts to help students get through the financial hardships of the pandemic.

Fairmont State University Social Distancing sign (WBOY Image)

The university will continue its supplemental COVID-19 aid program for the spring semester. Students enrolled full-time for the spring semester will be awarded $1,500, while students enrolled part-time will receive $1,000.

The funds were secured by the university through federal funding.

“It comes at a time of Christmas,” Dr. Mirta Martin, President Fairmont State University said. “It’s a time of giving. It’s a time of thinking about others instead of self so this is a good time to remind students that Fairmont State University is here for them, is here to support them is here to ensure that they graduate so they have access to live their dreams.”

Students attending Fairmont State University for the Spring 2022 Semester can apply to receive funding through the COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program based on the following criteria:

Be enrolled at least half-time (defined as six credit hours for undergraduate students and five – eight hours for graduate students) at the time the award is made.

Be admitted as a regular, degree-seeking student.

Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

Students with exceptional need will be considered first. Other applications will be considered if there are remaining funds after exceptional need awards are made.



Fairmont State students meeting the outlined criteria may apply here. The application review process will begin on Feb. 1. Funds are limited and not guaranteed for every student that applies.