Fairmont State to hold separate in-person commencement ceremonies on April 24 – 25

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University will honor graduates during Spring Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the University explained that it will hold separate in-person ceremonies for each college or school at the Duvall-Rosier Field.

“From the start, Fairmont State University’s response to COVID-19 has been to emphasize student and community safety, and balancing the well-being of our community with those things we love about university life, like face-to-face learning, attending athletic events, and yes, attending commencement,” said Chief of Police and Director of Emergency Management, Matt Swain.

If COVID-19 numbers remain low on campus and in the community, each graduating student will receive two guest passes, allowing two family members to attend the commencement ceremony, according to officials.

A pilot program allowing in-person attendance at outdoor athletic events is currently planned. This pilot program will allow the University to test processes and ensure proper safety measures are in place.

“Unlike larger schools in the state, our facilities limit our options on how to safely celebrate this momentous occasion with our students,” said Swain.

As we have done throughout the pandemic, the University is relying on guidance from health experts to make our assessments about these types of activities.

“If we have learned anything from the past year’s events, it is that COVID-19 realities shift rapidly, requiring agile responses. But we will always be guided by our obligation – our primary obligation – to make every effort to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests at Fairmont State,” said Swain.

Any changes made to our Commencement Guest Policy or any other details related to this special event will be communicated to students and the community.

The Spring Commencement Ceremonies will take place as follows:

Saturday, April 24:

School of Nursing – Commencement and Pinning Ceremony – 9 a.m.

School of Education, Health & Human Performance and Regents Bachelor of Arts – Noon

College of Science and Technology – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25:

College of Liberal Arts – Noon

School of Business and Aviation – 3 p.m.

“Commencement is always special, but these students have raised the bar,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “They have excelled under unprecedented circumstances, and in time, they will lean on the tremendous adaptability and resolve they developed at Fairmont State. We look forward to celebrating their achievements as they prepare to make their mark on the world as Falcon graduates.”

To further protect the campus community, the University relaunched its COVID-19 surveillance testing program during the spring semester to identify positive cases among asymptomatic students within the on-campus population. The testing initiative continued Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, identifying one positive case, while one additional case was identified at an off-campus testing site.

Positive cases of the coronavirus detected among the campus community have steadily decreased as the semester progresses, and the University is hopeful that through initiatives including the surveillance testing program, vaccination efforts and COVID safety protocols, the University will safely be able to reopen campus and allow limited guests to attend Commencement.

All Commencement Ceremonies will also be available for live streaming in real-time.