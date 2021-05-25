Fairmont State to host STEM summer camp

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University will host a STEM camp this summer called Destination Space.

The kids in attendance will spend five days in the university’s resident’s hall as they learn about science, technology, math and engineering. Activities will include 3D printing, robotics and hearing from NASA scientists. The program will also take field trips to places like the I-79 Technology Park.

These experiences, we hope, are going to push those students over the edge into a pathway where they choose to go into aerospace engineering or electrical engineering, or any variety of technology fields of math and science, that hopefully get them into a point where they would be eligible to come work at NASA. It’s one thing to see videos or something, or just hear someone talk about what science is, but it’s another thing to experience it. Science is messy and these kids are going to get their hands on it and figure out how to solder a circuit board, which is often the kind of skillset that you only get well into your undergraduate career.” Todd Esign, Program Manager of NASA IV&V Education Resource Center

Last year’s stem camp was held virtually due to COVID, but instructors said they are happy to be back.

“What a special week this will be,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “The campus will be positively humming with youthful energy, as these young students explore the exciting world of STEM. Fairmont State is committed to educating and preparing young people not just for the jobs of today, but also for STEM-related careers that haven’t yet been invented. I can’t think of a better place for these bright, young minds to start than Destination SPACE.”

The program will start Monday, July 12 and end Friday, July 16. Applications are open for any high school student, and they are due by Sunday, May 30 and can be found here.