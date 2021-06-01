Fairmont State to host summer concerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced the return of its Summer Arts Series. The series is an annual concert event for the students and the community.

However, this year’s event will be different than years past.

“This is the first time we can bring our community members back on campus, our academy students back on campus.” Leigh Anne Bolyard, Fairmont State University Director of Performing Arts Outreach and Development, said. “So, this is the first time within a year that they’ve been able to step foot in our theater, in our performance spaces on our campus. So, that was really exciting. And also, just for them to be able to preform on stage again has been really exciting for all of them and for us too.”

Instead of the event being one concert, the university will host five concerts. Each Thursday in June and the first Thursday in July will have different performances.

Another change to the event, will also be that the entire event will be virtual this year. Performances will be streamed to ticket holders through Remo.

Organizers said the program will allow the university to give a realistic concert experience. The program will have doors that virtually open and let guests in, and it will have a video chat feature for people to talk with each other 30 minutes before and after the show.

“It really gives them a chance to kind of have that social experience that you would normally have if you were going to the theater and seeing a live production,” Bolyard said. “This is the closest that we can really get to that right now.”

All the funds from the concerts will benefit different local non-profits each night. To buy your tickets click here.