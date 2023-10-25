FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting on Thursday, Fairmont State University will be hosting a three-day Supernatural Stories & Songs Festival to share pieces of scary folklore that are said to have occurred in the area.

Each day, the festival will feature a different event for members of the community to participate in at the university’s Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center.

On Thursday, the West Virginia Storytelling Guild will be having a ‘Halloween Concert’ at 7 p.m., “and they’re gonna pull out all of their best supernatural and scary stories,” said Lydia Warren, the director of the Folklife Center. This event is recommended for children ages 10 and up only.

On Friday, there will be a square dancing event with performances from the Kennedy Barn String Band at 6 p.m. Warren said that costumes are encouraged particularly for this event, although they’re welcomed for all of the festivities going on during the three-day festival.

One of the two square dance callers for this event will be Lou Maiuri, 94 who “might be the oldest living square dance caller who’s active right now,” according to Warren. Taylor Runner will also be coming from Morgantown to join Maiuri as the second square dance caller.

To conclude the festival, the MacAbre Brothers will be performing a number of murder ballads on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. Warren said that murder ballads are considered to be part of a traditional folk genre that the duo will be playing on acoustic guitars.

This festival was inspired by the memory of Ruth Ann Musick, “who started collecting folklore in Fairmont and at Fairmont State while she was working here,” Warren said. “She mostly collected supernatural stories–tales about ghosts, tales about people’s odd experiences in the area.”

“We wanted something to honor her and something to make the traditions in West Virginia that she captured really accessible,” Warren said. Therefore, by incorporating scary songs, stories, and square dancing, the Folklife Center is hoping to “carry on her legacy and make it fun.”

Although many of the stories that are being told by the six callers on Thursday night are based in truth, there will be some fictionalized elements. Warren said that the storytellers will be sharing stories that they’ve heard or learned before, mostly through “oral traditions” that were passed down rather than being written.

Warren said that this means they get to “put their own spin on things,” mixing dramatized elements with true experiences and stories, combined with Musick’s documentation of things that occurred. “So there’s usually a sliver of truth and then a lot of embellishment with folk tales, and that’s what they’ll be working with.”

By having this festival, Warren said she’s hopeful that students and community members feel inspired to carry on some of these local traditions. The Folklife Center also can connect people to different apprenticeships through the state folklorist in Charleston if they feel inspired by what they see during this festival.

“We’re hoping that this becomes an event that we do every year, and we’re hoping that people have a really good time and also learn a little bit more about the traditions that are right here in Fairmont and right here in Marion County that we’re all a part of,” Warren said. She said she hopes that this event becomes an annual tradition and is hopeful that people continue to come in future years and participate so that these traditions can be passed down.

All of these events are free to the public and everyone is encouraged to participate. “Come in costume, come not in costume, bring your kids, and it’ll be a good time,” Warren said.