Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced the reopening of its former building to reconnect the school with the community.

The building on Merchant Street in Fairmont is set to undergo renovations for the university to utilize in various ways.

The Merchant Street Center will have a gallery space on the top floor to showcase the work of students and staff. The lower level will become the university’s forensic labs for the criminal justice program and the new police academy.

The Merchant Street center is expected to open in the fall. There will be a second phase of renovations to the building that will begin in 2023.