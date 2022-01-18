Fairmont State to reopen all campuses on Wednesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State University announced that all campuses will be reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
According to a press release, the University said the top deck of the parking garage will be closed due to icy conditions. Parking will be available on lower levels of the garage.
When walking to campus, Fairmont State provided the following safety tips for icy conditions:
- Wear proper footwear
- Walk in designated walkways
- Assume all wet areas are icy
- Keep hands and arms free
- Concentrate on walking, don’t multi task