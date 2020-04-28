Fairmont State University adjusts admission requirements for graduate programs during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced this week that it is continuing to take steps to temporarily adjust graduate studies admission requirements in an effort to alleviate stress for graduate students dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

A release from the university stated that it is lifting most standardized entrance exams for the graduate degree program admissions for the fall 2020 semester. Tests include the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Miller Analogies Test (MAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or Principles of Learning and Teaching Exam (PLT), according to the release.

“Our graduate programs already have criteria in place to measure a broad range of characteristics when reviewing applicants which allow graduate program entry for a variety of students with different strengths and aptitudes,” Dr. Susan Ross, Director of Graduate Studies said. “By lifting the entrance exam requirement, a more diverse group of students will now have access to an affordable, advanced education degree or certificate that will propel them towards achieving their personal and professional goals.”

The release stated that these changes don’t lower the bar for admission, but instead remove potential barriers for students who wish to enroll for the Fall 2020 semester.

Fairmont State University currently offers the following graduate programs, according to the release:

Master of Architecture

Master of Art in Teaching

Master of Business Administration

Master of Education in Digital Media, New Literacies and Learning

Master of Education in Educational Leadership

Master of Education in Reading

Master of Education in Multi-Categorical Special Education with Autism

Master of Education in Professional Studies

Master of Science in Criminal Justice

Master of Science in Healthcare Management

University officials said that due to program accreditation requirements, students will be required to submit PRAXIS scores when applying for the Master of Arts in Teaching graduate program. Students in the M. Ed. in Multi-Categorical Special Education graduate program will be required to complete the PLT exam prior to graduation, according to the release.

The release stated that the university will also work individually with admitted students who have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to adjust financial aid packages if family financial circumstances have suddenly changed.

Additional information on Fairmont State University’s graduate programs can be found on the university’s website.