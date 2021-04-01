Fairmont State University administers vaccines to nearly 600 students

FAIRMONT W.Va – Fairmont State University held a vaccine clinic for students.

The walk-in clinic gave students their first dose on Thursday.

According to officials, nearly 600 students got the Pfizer vaccine in the Falcon Center Gym and will all get their second doses on April 22.

All students were eligible to go to the clinic regardless of age or health status.

“We know that when 60 to 70 percent of the general population is vaccinated, the pandemic will be over so this has been the best thing that could possibly happen that we can contribute to that operation where we can get an end to this pandemic,” Chelsea Collins, Director of Student Health said.

“I think we’ve done it from the beginning acting out of an abundance of caution, and Fairmont State will continue to do what we can to get vaccines and vaccinate our campus community as best we can,” Matthew Swain, Chief of Police and Director of Emergency Management said.

The vaccinations were made available from the West Virginia National Guard and the Higher Education Policy Commission.