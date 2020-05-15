Fairmont State University advisor selected as Outstanding Advisor by NACADA

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One of Fairmont State University’s academic advisors was selected as an outstanding advisor by the NACADA for the 2020 Global Academic Advising Award. ​

Amie Fazalare is the Director of Legacy Engagement and the Academic Success Coordinator at the university. She was a first generation student that attended Fairmont State herself, and on top of that, she came from out of the state. She said she can relate to students so well because she was new to the state and college experience, and that creates a close friendship with most of the students she looks over

She said she found her calling through supporters at the university, and now she feels lucky enough to have the ability to do that for others.

Amie Fazalare

“I love Fairmont State, and you know, I’m there for the students, it’s just been a really humbling experience, because I’m basically doing my job,” said Fazalare. “I love my job, I love the students, I love Fairmont. So, it was really nice to be recognized for that.” ​

The award goes to those who show significant contributions to the improvement of academic advising, and Fazalare said she was honored to have won such a competitive award. ​​

Fazalare was nominated by other professors and students at the school and she said that when she read the support letter sent in by those colleagues and students, it warmed her heart. This experience, and the support she has received by her colleagues makes Fazalare feel honored she could represent the school in which she calls home now.

Since 1983, NACADA has honored individuals and institutions making significant contributions to the improvement of academic advising. Our goal is to promote quality academic advising and professional development of members to enhance the educational development of students.

NACADA’s membership has grown to more than 14,000 faculty, professional advisors, administrators, counselors, and others in academic and student affairs concerned with the intellectual, personal, and vocational needs of students. In addition, NACADA is the representative and advocate for academic advising and for those providing that service to higher education.