Fairmont State University among best in country in forensic science programs

FAIRMONT W.Va. – A local university is being recognized across the country.

Study.com ranked Fairmont State University’s program at number 30 on their 2021 best bachelor’s degrees in forensic science list. The rankings were based on accessibility, affordability, internship, and research opportunities.

The university said they are proud to be recognized for both the quality of their program and its affordability. They said, without the burden of debt after college, their students can move up in their careers faster.

“Fairmont State University doesn’t care about being the biggest school or being the most exclusive school – but we always strive for excellence,” said Mirta Martin, Fairmont State University President. “And our Forensic science program is a perfect example of that. Expert teacher-mentors and unrivaled hands-on learning experience, all offered at one of the most affordable tuition rates in the region.”

One thing that sets the program apart from other universities is the early hands-on experience for students, so they can find out exactly what part of forensic science they are interested in.

“I think our program is set up a designed for the students to succeed,” Mark Flood, Forensic Science Program Coordinator, said. “They have a research experience which gives them a publication upon graduation which puts them ahead of the curve of a lot of people and we also have a required internship experience which gives them a feel for what it’s going to be like in their future.”

Study.com is a website for people to research schools or careers there interested in. Its mission is to make education affordable, effective, and engaging.

The full list can be found in their website here.