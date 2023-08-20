FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University paired with Tygart Valley United Way to host its third annual Day of Action on Sunday.

The day began inside the gym of the Falcon Center with students, faculty, staff and alumni grabbing t-shirts and bagged lunches before hearing about the game plan for the day.

Volunteer projects for the day included visiting the Marion County Humane Society, the Fairmont Union Mission, Mt. Zion Center of Hope Church and Palatine Park for clean-up and restoration activities. One group stayed back on campus with members of the Tygart Valley United Way to fill back packs with school supplies to distribute within the community.

12 News spoke with Fairmont State University’s senior director of career services and civic engagement, Susan Rodriguez, on the importance of getting students involved in volunteering.

“Fostering a good relationship with our community helps network, builds friendships, it gives you an insight into, not only being a student, working here on campus, what have you, but to actually build relationships with the community and where we are at,” Rodriguez said.

Buses arrived at FSU’s campus around noon to pick up those participating and take them to their destinations, returning around 3 p.m. for music and ice cream.

The president of Fairmont State University, Michael Davis, also spoke with 12 News about the campus’ Day of Action.

“I think there’s often a strange divide between universities and their communities and we want to sort of break down that divide, find ways to remove those walls and this is the first big step to doing that. Part of the reason we do it during our opening weekend is, so the students know right off the bat that they’re supposed to be members of a broader community, not just their campus community,” Davis said.

Classes begin at Fairmont State University on Aug. 21.