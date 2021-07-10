Fairmont State University art students show off art at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University art students took their work to Palatine Park on Saturday.

Students showed off their skills of drawing, ceramics and screen printing with the community.

Two Fairmont State University art students create ceramic pieces for the community to watch

T-shirts and portraits were also available.

The art students said they’re happy to share their craft with others, and show how the art is created.

“As an artist, most of the time people think ‘oh, you’re not gonna get anywhere with your art, with this, with that.’ But, whenever you show them how much work you put in, how much of your passion goes into it and be able to connect with them in ways maybe they’ve never thought to connect with an artist before,” said Marie Labenne, a junior art student at Fairmont State University.

The event was put on with the City of Fairmont, Palatine Park, Fairmont State University and Main Street Fairmont.