Fairmont State University Aviation Program gets donations for its students

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Fairmont State University is celebrating two donations that were made to their Flight Aviation Center.

David McRobie donated an aircraft to the university to use for student training, making it the programs seventh aircraft for student use. Fairmont State University also presented six scholarships to flight students, as part of the Don Judy Commercial Flight Donation.

“It’s a constant struggle for the students to come up with the funds and stay proficient,” said Joel Kirk, Chief Pilot Director of Fairmont State University Aviation Program. “So, gifts like this, where they get $5,000 of help here and there, really allows them to focus on what they need to do, which is learn how to fly and doing that often.”

Don Judy commercial flight scholarship recipients

Dr. Mirta Martin, the president of Fairmont State University, said the day was a miracle because of their generosity.

“Their legacy is not just about today, or a couple years from now. Their legacy will live on forever in the hearts of Fairmont State University, and certainly of the next generation of aviators that we’re training,” Martin said. “We have done, I believe, an exceptional job to begin to spread the word about all great, and good about Fairmont State University. There is a lot that is great and good about Fairmont State University. The people are great and good, our facility, our staff, our students are second to none. I think individuals are taking notice of the excellence that is Fairmont State, and they want to be a part of that excellence.”

The Fairmont State University Aviation Program teaches students about airplane management, air traffic control, airline management positions and airport security.