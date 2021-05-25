Fairmont State University awards annual Teacher-in-Training grant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One Fairmont State University student was recognized for her teaching ability.

Kaitlyn Stumpf, was awarded the 2021 Walter Regula Mathematics Teacher-in-training Grant. The $600 grant was provided by the West Virginia Council of Teacher of Mathematics. Each year the award goes to an outstanding college or university student that has intentions of becoming a math teacher in the state of West Virginia.

“Kaitlyn is a perfect example of the excellent, home-grown talent we have right here in West Virginia,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “She is bright, empathetic, and has a terrific future ahead of her. This is why programs like the Walter Regula Mathematics Teacher-in-Training Grant are so vital – they help keep extraordinary talent like Kaitlyn’s in-state where we need it most.”

The West Virginia native said she couldn’t imagine learning to become a teacher anywhere else, and even after just three years she feels prepared to teach any subject.

“I want to stay in West Virginia because I know so many great teachers in West Virginia and in schools that I would love to work in, and I just love my home state. I love being here,” Stumpf said. “So, starting out here with my teaching career in the same place that I grew up learning where I’m continuing to learn at Fairmont state is just really important to me to start out here.”

Stumpf also said her inspiration to become a math teacher comes from one of her professors at the university, Dr. Stephanie Jones.

“I want to thank Dr. Jones. I wouldn’t have received this grant without her, let alone, chosen a math concentration,” Stumpf said. “She’s had the greatest impact on my education – and truly taught me the difference between knowing how to do math and knowing how to teach it. I feel very prepared to start my teaching career after college because of her.”