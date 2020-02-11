Fairmont State University celebrates Black History Month by putting some soul into the menu

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University students and community members got a taste of some traditional food that just so happens to be good for the soul.

The Fairmont State University Black Student Union sponsored a Soul Food luncheon on Tuesday at the school’s cafeteria. The menu included barbecue spare ribs, macaroni and cheese, black eyed peas, collard greens and cornbread.

The event is part of the school’s Black History Month celebration. Organizers explained that it’s important for people to taste the different foods as well as understand where the recipes come from.

“They can get overlooked by the chain restaurants like the mac and cheese, the cornbread, the fried chicken. So really just figuring out where it originated from and who was the chefs and cooks behind that to remember,” Black Student Union President Brennah Staunton explained.

Those who missed the luncheon can catch the next one, with an expanded menu, taking place on the February 27 at 4 p.m. in the cafeteria located in the Falcon Center.