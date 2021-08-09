Fairmont State University closes fall applications

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has closed its applications for the fall semester.

The application deadline was extended to Aug. 9 to give students more time to consider attending if they were unsure of what the academic year would look like.

Students on campus for the fall semester

President of Fairmont State University, Dr. Mirta Martin, said the university is a destination of choice for approximately 92% of West Virginians.

“Extending our application is just a way for us to be able to tell our students that they’re still welcome at Fairmont State University,” Dr. Martin said. “West Virginians are choosing to make Fairmont State a destination of choice and because we are the first to open this year, we wanted to make sure for those students that sometimes take a little longer to apply they knew that they were still welcome at Fairmont State University, and they are our doors are open and welcome them to join the falcon family.”

Dr. Martin said they will consider extending application deadlines in future semesters.