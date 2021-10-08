Fairmont State University continues homecoming traditions for 2021

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University continued homecoming celebrations and announced the finalist for king and queen.

Eight students are running for the 2021 title.

Grant Elliot : Grant is a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, the Math Club and an Alpha Sigma Tau Sweetheart. He is a senior from Mannington, W.Va. majoring in Math Education. Some of his hobbies include coaching football at North Marion, telling jokes and hanging out with his friends.

Grant is a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, the Math Club and an Alpha Sigma Tau Sweetheart. He is a senior from Mannington, W.Va. majoring in Math Education. Some of his hobbies include coaching football at North Marion, telling jokes and hanging out with his friends. Rick Ryan : Rick is the president of the Baptist Campus Ministries and is from Masontown, Pa. He is a senior majoring in National Security and Criminal Justice. Some of his hobbies are hiking, watching football and Netflix.

Rick is the president of the Baptist Campus Ministries and is from Masontown, Pa. He is a senior majoring in National Security and Criminal Justice. Some of his hobbies are hiking, watching football and Netflix. Katlyn Cunningham: Katlyn is a member of Delta Zeta and secretary for All Greek Council. She is a senior from Barrackville, W.Va. majoring in Social Studies Education and Sociology. Her hobbies include spending time with her friends and dog and finding new places to explore.

Katlyn is a member of Delta Zeta and secretary for All Greek Council. She is a senior from Barrackville, W.Va. majoring in Social Studies Education and Sociology. Her hobbies include spending time with her friends and dog and finding new places to explore. Grace Farley: Grace is a member of Alpha Sigma Tau and is from Morgantown, W.Va. She is a senior majoring in Elementary Education with a specialization in special education. Some of her hobbies are reading and photography.

Grace is a member of Alpha Sigma Tau and is from Morgantown, W.Va. She is a senior majoring in Elementary Education with a specialization in special education. Some of her hobbies are reading and photography. Erin Hohl: Erin is a member of Masquers and Chi Alpha and is also a Resident Assistant on campus. She is a senior from Elkins, W.Va. majoring in Communications. Some of her hobbies include photography, baking and reading her bible.

Erin is a member of Masquers and Chi Alpha and is also a Resident Assistant on campus. She is a senior from Elkins, W.Va. majoring in Communications. Some of her hobbies include photography, baking and reading her bible. Erica Lawrence : Erica is a member of Zeta Phi Beta and the Black Student Union. She is a senior from Craigsville, W.Va. and is majoring in Elementary Education with a specialization in special education. Her hobbies are cooking, playing basketball, swimming and helping the community with service projects.

Erica is a member of Zeta Phi Beta and the Black Student Union. She is a senior from Craigsville, W.Va. and is majoring in Elementary Education with a specialization in special education. Her hobbies are cooking, playing basketball, swimming and helping the community with service projects. Emily Parsons: Emily is a member of Delta Xi Omicron, Fairmont State Collegiate 4-H club, and a Phi Sigma Phi sweetheart. She is a senior from Point Pleasant, W.Va. and is majoring in Elementary Education. Some of her hobbies are spending time with friends, cooking and student teaching through Fairmont State.

Emily is a member of Delta Xi Omicron, Fairmont State Collegiate 4-H club, and a Phi Sigma Phi sweetheart. She is a senior from Point Pleasant, W.Va. and is majoring in Elementary Education. Some of her hobbies are spending time with friends, cooking and student teaching through Fairmont State. Sharon Carpenter: Sharon is a member of the Student Government and Phi Alpha Theta. She is a senior from Uniontown, Pa. and majoring in History. Her hobbies include cooking, watching movies and giving back to her community

Students can vote through their campus email until the end of Oct. 8.

Fairmont State President, Dr. Mirta Martin, was thrilled to have all homecoming events back – including the royalty court since it was canceled last year.

“It’s part of the traditions of what makes up a university and we need to revere those traditions, we need to revere that heritage while being forward thinking, obviously,” Dr. Martin said. “That bond fire, that football game, that home court royalty, coming back home and seeing old friends and making new ones, that’s what college is all about that’s what Fairmont State University is all about.”

The homecoming king and queen winners will be announced at halftime during the Oct. 9 Fairmont State University football game.