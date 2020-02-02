Fairmont State University Department of Music hosts Honor Band 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Twelve high schools across West Virginia and Maryland sent their best music students to Fairmont State University to represent their school.

Those students were nominated by their high school band directors and arrived on campus to join the Fairmont State University High School Honor Band. Students attended a two-day clinic with rehearsals to prepare for the event.

On Saturday night, the honor band performed a concert in Colebank Hall that was free and open to the public.

“We’re playing five pieces of music, none of which the kids have seen before and we try and have some pieces that have variety to them,” said Greg Mulzet, Professor of Music and Director of Bands at Fairmont State University.

Fairmont State University designed the event to be a rewarding and educational experience for talented instrumentalist to showcase what the university has to offer them if they want to attend in the future.