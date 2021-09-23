Fairmont State University earns three rankings by U.S. News and World Report

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University earned three rankings by U.S. News and World Report.

The university placed top 50 in the Public School category and top 100 in the Best Regional University category for the second year in a row. For the first time, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked among the Best Undergraduate Nursing category.

College President Dr. Mirta Martin said the rankings show the university’s commitment to excellence.

“This is only possible because of the dedication of our faculty and our staff who are committed to ensuring that they pass forward to the next generation of leaders their wisdom their passion and their commitment to ensuring that you graduate from Fairmont State University.” Dr. Martin said. “That’s what makes us unique and I’m very proud to share this exceptional alcalde with all of the falcon family.”

The U.S. News and World Report have produced the Best Colleges Rankings for 37 years, aiming to provide data-driven information and guidance to assist prospective students and their families during the college selection process and to help them understand their higher education options.

To allow for valid comparisons, the U.S. News and World Report places colleges and universities into 10 distinct ranking groups across four geographical areas including North, South, Midwest and West.

“Obtaining the recognition of US News and world report is critical, I believe, to our university in that it validates the work that our facility and staff do on behalf of our students,” Dr. Martin said. “But it also validates our students’ grit and their persistence. It takes a village to get everyone through this process and the validation by US News and World Report whether being the top university in the region or whether being in the United States whether it’s the first ranking of the BSN program in US News and World Report its, evidence of that commitment of excellence. So, for us it’s a time to celebrate the achievements of our students and the dedication and passion of our faculty.”

For more information or to view the 2022 U.S. News & World Report complete rankings, visit www.usnews.com/colleges.