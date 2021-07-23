Fairmont State University establishes Black Student Union Alumni Association Scholarship

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is offering a new scholarship to support its diverse students.

The Fairmont State University Black Student Union Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship is now being offered to active, working members of Fairmont State University’s Black Student Union. Qualifying students who are sophomores, juniors or seniors will demonstrate academic success, along with campus and community engagement in order to be eligible. Black Student Union Legacy members are also eligible for this scholarship.

“The Fairmont State Foundation is beyond grateful that the Black Student Union Alumni Association has come together to establish an endowment that will continue their mission in creating equal access to opportunities for students while enhancing student’s success,” said Fairmont State Foundation Development Officer, Tori Anselene. “I am excited for them to leave an everlasting legacy here at Fairmont State University for years to come.”

Fairmont State’s Black Student Union was established to welcome open dialogue between students of color, the Student Government Association and school administration. Their goal is to create equal access to opportunities and strives for fair educational, cultural and social acceptance at the university.

“Diversity is part of the fabric of our university,” Dr. Mirta Martin, Fairmont State University president said. “It enriches our culture and enriches who we are. At the end of the day, we all have one shared and a common goal and that is our shared humanity. And when people come together of various ethnicities and various genders of every and any political orientation, it enriches who we are. This is what the world is about. It’s about making sure that we can live at peace with each other, agree to disagree, respecting each other, having kindness and compassion. And yet having also along all of those things the ability to come together as one human race so that we can advance humanity and we can be of help to each other, as we go ahead and try to pass it forward to each other.”

The Black Student Union was organized in 1969. Its activities include leading the BSU Gospel Choir, holding events for Homecoming and offering special programs at local churches in celebration of Black History Month each year. The organization currently hosts programming to address and encourage African American and multicultural education.

“I feel that my college experience up until now would not have been the same without a group like BSU, so I am truly thankful for those that came before me,” said Fairmont State Black Student Union President, Peyton Barnes. “I am so very grateful for the Black Student Union Alumni Association for their kindness and generosity for a cause such as this one, and I hope it is able to impact students and their collegiate experience for many years to come.”

The Fairmont State Black Student Union Alumni Association serves as mentors to current Black Student Union members at Fairmont State University.