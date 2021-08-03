Fairmont State University extends application deadline for fall semester

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has extended its deadline for fall enrollment to Monday, Aug. 9. Prospective students applying to the University through Aug. 9 are eligible to receive grants or scholarships and can register for classes and apply for financial aid including the University’s COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program.

The University’s COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program was introduced to provide financial relief to students throughout the 2021 – 2022 academic year. Students enrolled full-time for the fall semester will be awarded $1,500, while students enrolled part-time will receive $1,000.

“The COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program demonstrates our commitment to student success,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “We support our students throughout their entire college journey and enable them to thrive from the first moment they step foot on campus. Providing these additional funds will make a profound impact on our students, and will allow them to focus more on their studies, and less on financial obligations.”

The University began welcoming students back to campus for the fall semester and launched its Welcome Week schedule beginning on Sunday, Aug. 1, extending through Sunday, Aug. 8. Fairmont State is hosting a final Welcome Wednesday in-person orientation during the University’s Welcome Week, taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“We encourage all prospective students who are interested in attending Fairmont State this fall to attend our Welcome Wednesday event on Aug. 4,” said Fairmont State University Vice President for Student Success, Ken Fettig. “During this event, students will have the opportunity to build their schedule for the semester, tour campus, meet fellow members of the Falcon Family, earn a $500 renewable scholarship and so much more.”

Prospective students attending the Welcome Wednesday orientation event will receive the University’s $500 SOAR Scholarship to offset educational costs. The SOAR Awards scholarship may be renewed on a yearly basis, pending the fulfillment of academic requirements, for a potential total value of $2,000.

In addition to Welcome Wednesday, other Welcome Week activities include the University’s Convocation Ceremony, the Student Government Association’s Back to School Bash, trivia nights, s’mores social, outdoor yoga, paint nights and more. Students will also be afforded the opportunity to explore the University’s many student clubs and organizations, meet professors and learn more about the support services that will be available at their fingertips throughout the academic year.