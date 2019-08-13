Fairmont State University faculty and staff return for ‘Welcome Back’ breakfast orientation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University faculty and staff gathered together at Fairmont State’s Colebank Gym to get a head start at the new school year with an opening session.

Dr. Mirta Martin

“We’re going to be talking about the various achievements that we have had from the largest gifts, to the history of the university, to be able to have operational improvements to our university to process these. What we’ve done here at Fairmont State over the past year, because of the faculty and staff is we’ve created the foundational basis for us to position ourselves thrive and thrive that is what we are going to do this year,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president at Fairmont State University.

Department heads and others discussed ways of how the grew last year and what things to set in motion for the upcoming school year.

Dr. Mirta Martin, along with provost Dr. Richard Harvey, told 12 News they are both excited about what is to come for the campus and community as a whole.

Dr. Richard Harvey

“I’m probably most excited because this is my second year. Last year was my rookie year. I was learning new things, stumbling around and figuring things out, new information everyday. Well, I’ve experienced that and so now we can hit the ground running a little bit more and try to bring some things to actually closure and move forward,” said Harvey.

“Once you create a foundation of excellence that permeates throughout a university and right now because of the work of the faculty and staff we have created that foundation of excellence, so we are going to continue to push forward, we are going to continue to do what we do best which is to embrace our students, to be able to nurture them, to be able challenge them, to be able to provide industry with the educated workforce that they and that is what is going to make us a destination and that’s why we will thrive,” said Martin.

First day of classes for Fairmont State will start on Monday, August 19.