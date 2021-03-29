Fairmont State University gets approval to continue Master of Architecture program

FAIRMONT W.Va – Fairmont State University is continuing its Master of Architecture Program.

The National Architectural Accrediting Board granted the university to keep the program based on their visit in October of last year.



To get into the program a Bachelors of Science in Architecture degree is required. Then each student has to complete 42 semester hours of graduate architecture classes.

This will move the University one step closer to becoming West Virginians first and only professional degree program in architecture.

“I’m very proud that we’ve reached this point. I have three very dedicated colleges that have done tremendous amounts of work aswell. Professor Kirk Morphew and Professor Philip Freeman have been here 20+ years building the backbone of this program. We were joined about three years ago by our latest facluty addition Kellie Cole who has been with us and been really helpful aswell,” Dr. Robert Kelly, Architecture Graduate Program Director said. “Pretty much for an architecture program, accreditation is everything because its a recognized degree that allows one to take a licensing exam and to become a licensed architect. And in that designation is required for a building of any size.”

The National Architectural Accrediting Board will visit the university again in fall of 2022 to decided to officially recognize the program.