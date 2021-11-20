Fairmont State University holds 152nd commencement ceremonies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its 152nd commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Feaster Center on campus.

Graduates, including ones with four paws, were presented with their master’s, bachelor’s or associate’s degrees at the two ceremonies.

Fairmont State University held its 152nd commencement ceremonies on Saturday. Even graduates with four paws, like Freedom (black dog), were honored. (WBOY Image)

The guest speaker was Clarksburg-native John B. McCusky, who served as the West Virginia State Auditor.

Dr. Mirta Martin, Fairmont State’s President, highlighted the challenges graduates have faced over the last two years with the pandemic and commended them for their work through the tough times.

“You were forged through the crucible of a global event, and you have grown. You adapted to shifting circumstances, sometimes daily. You acquired new skills – you learned resiliency and learned how to lean into your innate tenacity. You never skipped a bit, even when it meant adapting to new methods of learning,” said Dr. Martin at the opening of the ceremonies. “Adaptability, resiliency, communication skills, empathy. I can’t think of any better set of skills to carry you through your future careers. These are not only leading traits that employers seek in their employees, but they are also qualities that will help you in everyday life.”

Graduates came from all five of the university’s colleges, with honors granted to graduates in each college.