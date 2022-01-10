Fairmont State University holds back-to-school COVID testing clinic, requires on-campus residents to test

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is ensuring community safety during the pandemic as the spring semester begins.

Covid testing check-in sign at Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

On Monday, the university held its third day of COVID testing on campus. Students who live on campus or are student-athletes were required to get a test, but off-campus students and staff had the option of getting one.

As the third-largest university in West Virginia, President Dr. Mirta Martin said she is proud everyone has practiced community over self and is still wearing masks and getting tested.

“Many of our students do not have access to internet or Wi-Fi so it is critical for our students that this university stay open for them to be able to have access to the superb education that Fairmont state offers and as a result we need to protect our falcon family,” Dr. Martin said.

The university will continue to offer tests through the Falcon Wellness and Mental Health facility.

A student after getting swabbed at covid testing sight starting their 15-minute wait for results (WBOY Image)

Students also have the option, through the entire semester, to stay home and virtually attend class through WebEx cameras in every classroom if they are feeling sick or have tested positive.

“You’re not being penalized because you’re staying away, quite the opposite,” Dr. Martin said. “We’re saying to you, if you’re sick, stay home that way you can protect our community as opposed to perhaps spreading it, even if it is the flu.”

There is currently no vaccine mandate for students, staff or faculty at Fairmont State University.