Fairmont State University holds ballad singing demonstration; more demonstrations to come

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held a ballad singing demonstration on Sunday afternoon at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center.

Ginny Hawker led the demonstration along with West Virginia University student Mary Linscheid.

The demonstrations included several songs, as well as questions from the audience.

The performance was recorded and will be added to the Trunk of Traditional Music, an online curriculum intended to teach students and the community about traditional West Virginia and Appalachian music.

Ginny Hawker (left) and Mary Linscheid talk to the audience and cameras, which are recording so that the demonstration can be added to the Trunk of Traditional Music.

Hawker’s demonstration is part one of a four-part series called “A Celebration of Traditional West Virginia Music” and will feature different artists who specialize in different kinds of music from around the mountain state.

Upcoming demonstrations will be:

Nov. 2: W.I. “Bill” Hairston, Gospel and Blues, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7: Kim Johnson, Banjo, 2 p.m.

Dec. 5: Lynette Swiger, Dulcimer, 2 p.m.

All classes will be held at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, located on Fairmont State University’s campus.