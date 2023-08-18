FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, Fairmont State University held its annual convocation to welcome its new freshman class to the campus.

For this event, the students received free Welcome Weekend t-shirts and got to see the university’s band perform.

Most of the incoming students began moving in on Thursday, but this convocation is the first time all of the first-year students got the chance to be together, considering that they’re spread out throughout four different residence halls.

The president of the university, Mike Davis, also spoke to the students during this event to share some words of encouragement. He said that the goal of the convocation is to introduce the students to both the challenges and opportunities that are ahead of them.

“The great part about this is we don’t have to tell them everything during this opening meeting,” Davis commented. “We have to get them excited and let them know what’s gonna be expected of them, and then we’ve got four years to teach them everything else.”

This year will be Davis’ first serving as the president of Fairmont State University. Prior to coming to FSU, Davis came from a “really large university” where he felt that things would sometimes fall through the cracks, and sometimes students would be overlooked.

As a result, Davis said that he wanted to go somewhere where he felt that support was “baked into the DNA” of the institution. “I think it’s really important that those students know that whatever their needs are, there’s gonna be people there to help them face whatever challenges are in front of them,” Davis added. He said that he felt that Fairmont State was the university where that message could be conveyed.

Following the brief ceremony, the class of 2027 also got a chance to take a picture together before heading to the rest of the welcome activities.